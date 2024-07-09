In brief Simplifying... In brief Roger Federer leads the pack with 18 Wimbledon men's singles quarter-final appearances and eight titles.

Novak Djokovic follows closely with 15 appearances and seven titles, tying with Pete Sampras.

Jimmy Connors and Boris Becker also made their mark with 14 and 11 appearances respectively, each claiming multiple Wimbledon titles.

Novak Djokovic is set to play his 15th Wimbledon quarter-final (Image source: X/@Wimbledon)

Men with most singles quarter-final appearances at Wimbledon

By Parth Dhall 03:33 pm Jul 09, 202403:33 pm

What's the story Serbian maestro Novak Djokovic reached the 2024 Wimbledon quarter-final after beating Holger Rune in straight sets. Djokovic claimed a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win in the men's singles fourth-round clash. With this, the Serb reached his 15th men's singles quarter-final at Wimbledon, the second-most for a player. Here are the players with most such appearances at the grass-court Slam.

#1

Roger Federer: 18 appearances

Legend Roger Federer reached the Wimbledon men's singles quarter-finals as many as 18 times, the most by a player. The Swiss ace retired with eight Wimbledon singles titles, still the most. Federer claimed five successive Wimbledon titles between 2003 and 2007. He won one each in 2009, 2012, and 2017. The 42-year-old has an incredible win-loss record of 105-14 at Wimbledon.

#2

Novak Djokovic: 15 appearances

With a one-sided win over Rune, Djokovic came one step closer to Federer in terms of reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals. Djokovic is the only other man with 15 or more such appearances. The Serb recently equaled Federer's record for playing the most men's singles R32 matches at Wimbledon. Djokovic currently has the joint second-most titles (7) at the grass-court Grand Slam with Pete Sampras.

#3

Jimmy Connors: 14 appearances

Former world number one, Jimmy Connors follows Djokovic and Federer with 14 appearances in the Wimbledon quarter-finals. Connors, whose career spanned two decades, claimed two Wimbledon titles, in 1974 and 1982. He also finished as the runner-up four times. The former American star had a win percentage of 82.35 at Wimbledon, with a win-loss record of 84-18.

#4

Boris Becker: 11 appearances

Legend Boris Becker occupies the fourth spot with 11 men's singles quarter-final appearances at Wimbledon. The former German star won most of his Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon. He claimed three trophies in 1985, 1986, and 1989. He has also been the runner-up four times in this regard. Notably, Becker had 50+ wins at only one major - Wimbledon (71-12).