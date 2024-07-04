In brief Simplifying... In brief Djokovic has matched Federer's record for the most men's singles R32 wins at Wimbledon, with both holding 18 victories.

Following them is Jimmy Connors with 17 wins, and Boris Becker with 14.

Wimbledon: Most appearances in R32 men's singles matches

What's the story Novak Djokovic reached the third round at 2024 Wimbledon 2024 after beating Jacob Fearnley. Djokovic won the contest 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 and raced to the Round of 32. Djokovic, who still eyes his maiden title win in 2024, has reached this stage at Wimbledon for the 18th time, the joint-most with Roger Federer. Here are the players with most Wimbledon appearances in R32.

#1

Novak Djokovic: 18 appearances

As mentioned, Djokovic equaled legend Federer's record for reach the most men's singles R32 matches at Wimbledon. The Serb currently has the joint second-most titles at the grass-court Grand Slam with Pete Sampras. Djokovic's Wimbledon titles came in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022. He has also been the runner-up here twice (2013 and 2023).

#2

Roger Federer: 18 appearances

Before the Djokovic-Fearnley match, Federer solely held the record for reaching the most R32 Wimbledon matches (men's singles). The Swiss ace retired with eight Wimbledon singles titles, still the most by a man. Federer claimed five successive Wimbledon titles between 2003 and 2007. He won one in 2009, 2012, and 2017. He has an incredible win-loss record of 105-14 at Wimbledon.

#3

Jimmy Connors: 17 appearances

Former world number one, Jimmy Connors follows Djokovic and Federer with 17 appearances in Wimbledon R32 men's singles matches. Connors, whose career spanned two decades, claimed two Wimbledon titles, in 1974 and 1982. He also finished as the runner-up four times. The former American star had a win percentage of 82.35 at Wimbledon, with a win-loss record of 84-18.

#4

Boris Becker: 14 appearances

Legend Boris Becker occupies the third spot with 14 R32 men's singles appearances at Wimbledon. The former German star won the most of his Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon. He claimed three trophies in 1985, 1986, and 1989. He has also been the runner-up four times in this regard. Notably, Becker had 50+ wins at only one major - Wimbledon (71-12).