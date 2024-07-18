In short Simplifying... In short Former England pacer, Stuart Broad, who retired in 2023 with over 600 Test wickets, has been honored with an 'End' named after him at Nottingham's Trent Bridge.

Stuart Broad finished with 604 wickets in Test cricket

ENG vs WI: 'Stuart Broad' End unveiled at Trent Bridge

What's the story West Indies elected to field against hosts England in the 2nd Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Notably, veteran Stuart Broad rang the bell at the Pavilion End, now renamed in his honor, to start the first day's play. It was reported that the famous End will be revamped as the 'Stuart Broad' End. Notably, Broad took 46 Test wickets at this iconic venue.

Why does this story matter?

In 2023, Broad retired as one of only two pacers with over 600 wickets in Test cricket. The latter bid adieu to Tests after taking 604 wickets. The former England pacer is second-highest wicket-taker in Tests at Nottingham's Trent Bridge. Broad's historic innings figures of 8/15 came on this ground during the 2013 Ashes. The Nottingham-born bowler finally gets an End named after him.

Broad's Test numbers at Trent Bridge

Broad fancied bowling at Trent Bridge in front of his home crowd. The former pacer took 46 wickets from just 11 Tests at a remarkable avergae of 25.06. The tally includes two fifers. Broad is only behind his compatriot James Anderson in terms of wickets at this venue in the format. Only one other bowler has over 40 wickets in this regard.

England's first home Test without Anderson-Broad duo after 2012

As mentioned, the 2nd Test between hosts England and the West Indies in Nottingham is underway. The Englishmen beat WI by an innings and 114 runs at Lord's. This marked the farewell of legend Anderson. Notably, England are featuring in their first home Test without both Anderson and Broad since 2012. Anderson and Broad form the most successful bowling pair in Test cricket.

