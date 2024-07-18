In short Simplifying... In short The Women's Asia Cup T20 2024 will feature eight teams, including India and hosts Sri Lanka, divided into two groups.

The tournament will run daily matches from 2:00pm and 7:00pm IST, culminating in the final on July 28.

Fans can catch the action on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar in India.

Notably, India holds a record seven titles, while Bangladesh clinched victory in 2018.

The Indian women's cricket team owns three Asia Cup T20 titles (Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: All you need to know

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:43 pm Jul 18, 202402:43 pm

What's the story The 2024 Women's Asia Cup T20 will be underway on July 19 with a total of eight teams taking part. The Indian women's cricket team, which owns three Asia Cup T20 titles, will enter the competition as favorites. Meanwhile, the game between the United Arab Emirates and Nepal serves as the curtain-raiser. Here is all you need to know about the continental tournament.

Groups

Here are the two groups

The eight teams featuring in the tournament have been split into two groups. India are in Group A alongside Pakistan, Nepal, and UAE. Hosts Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Thailand are part of Group B. The round-robin format will see teams play one game apiece against the other sides in their group. The top two sides from both groups will qualify for the semi-finals.

Details

Dates, venue and schedule

Two games will be played each day with the afternoon match starting at 2:00pm IST and the evening one beginning at 7:00pm IST. The group stage ends on July 24 and both semi-finals will be played on July 26. The final will be played on July 28. All the matches will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla.

Tally

A record seven titles for Team India

It is worth noting that India have been crowned champions in seven of the eight Women's Asia Cup editions so far. They won the ODI edition four times (2004, 2005-06, 2006, and 2008) and T20I edition thrice (2012, 2016, and 2022). India are the defending champions as they beat Sri Lanka in the 2022 Women's Asia Cup T20 final.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh tasted glory in 2018

India missed out on the 2018 Women's Asia Cup T20 title after Bangladesh defeated them in the final. They chased down a modest 113 and won by seven wickets. No other team has lifted the Women's Asia Cup trophy. As far as the T20I editions are concerned, Pakistan are two-time runners-up (2012 and 2016) while Sri Lanka finished second once (2022).

Information

Telecast and streaming details

The live telecast of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The prominent T20 competition will be live-streamed in India on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.