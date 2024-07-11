In short Simplifying... In short In a recent Test cricket match, James Anderson's bowling prowess was on full display as he dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite, contributing to West Indies' struggle at the crease.

Anderson's performance, which included dismissing Brathwaite and Alick Athanaze, helped England secure a 250-run lead.

Anderson has the joint-most dismissals against Brathwaite in Tests (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

James Anderson vs Kraigg Brathwaite in Test cricket: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:50 pm Jul 11, 202411:50 pm

What's the story Kraigg Brathwaite will be relieved that he won't face James Anderson again in Test cricket. Anderson is signing off from cricket after the first Test between England and West Indies at Lord's. The veteran bowler claimed Brathwaite's wicket in WI's second innings to dismiss him for the eighth time. Brathwaite failed to crack the Anderson code. We decode the key stats.

Information

Anderson rattles Brathwaite's stumps

Brathwaite failed to cover the line of Anderson's inswinger in the ninth over of WI's second innings on Thursday. The ball moved in sharp to beat Brathwaite's inside edge before crashing top of middle stump.

Duel

Brathwaite's average reads 15.62 against Anderson

As per ESPNcricinfo, across 24 innings, Brathwaite scored 125 runs off Anderson, having faced 476 balls. Notably, 402 deliveries were dot balls. Anderson dismissed the senior opener eight times. Brathwaite's average reads 15.62 with the strike rate being 26.26.

Performance

Anderson has been impressive in this Test

In the first innings, West Indies faltered with the bat, being bowled out for 121. Anderson picked the final wicket of the innings and clocked figures worth 1/26 from 10.4 overs. He bowled three maidens. England responded with a score of 371/10, taking a 250-run lead. In WI's second innings, Anderson dismissed Brathwaite and Alick Athanaze. WI were 79/6 at stumps.

Do you know?

Anderson equals R Ashwin's record

Anderson now owns the joint-most dismissals against Brathwaite in Test cricket. Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has eight dismissals against the WI skipper. South African pacer Kagiso Rabada is next with seven dismissals.