James Anderson and Stuart Broad took over 1,000 Test wickets together

England to play home Test without Anderson-Broad duo after 2012

What's the story After claiming a big win in the series opener, England will take on the West Indies in the 2nd Test in Nottingham, starting July 18. The Englishmen beat WI by an innings and 114 runs at Lord's. This marked the farewell of legend James Anderson. Notably, England are set to feature in their first home Test without both Anderson and Stuart Broad since 2012.

Anderson bid adieu to Test cricket after finishing with a record 704 wickets, the third-most for a bowler. Only one other pacer owns more than 600 scalps in the format, Anderson's compatriot Broad. The latter retired from the format in 2023 after taking 604 wickets. Together, Anderson and Broad scaled new heights for England. England's Test side will certainly miss their services.

A home Test without the dynamic duo

It is worth noting that England last played a home Test without the Anderson-Broad duo in June 2012, incidentally against the West Indies. Before that Test, England's last such home appearance came in 2007.

Most successful bowling pair in Tests

Anderson and Broad form the most successful bowling pair in Test cricket. They took as many as 1,039 wickets between them in 138 Tests. Only one other bowling pair has more than 1,000 wickets - Australia's Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath (1,001 scalps in 104 matches). As per Howstat, Anderson and Broad have an average of 7.53 wickets per match as a pair.

Nearly 700 wickets at home for the duo

Both Anderson and Broad gave the opposition a run for the money in English conditions. Anderson perturbed the batters with his vicious swing, while Broad made the most of his extensive seam movement. Anderson and Broad played 85 Tests at home together, sharing a total of 697 wickets. They took a staggering 32 five-wicket hauls between them.

Anderson took over 400 Test wickets at home

Anderson is the only pacer with over 400 Test wickets in home conditions. He owns 438 scalps from 106 home games at an average of 24.41. Broad is right behind Anderson, with 398 wickets in home Tests at 25.92.