Rafael Nadal, with four US Open titles under his belt, shares the second-most wins with John McEnroe and Novak Djokovic.

He's only one title away from joining the ranks of Pete Sampras, Jimmy Connors, and Roger Federer.

Despite missing the 2020, 2021, and 2023 editions, Nadal's last victory in 2019 marked a historic moment as he, Djokovic, and Federer secured all Grand Slam singles titles for three consecutive years.

Rafael Nadal last won the US Open in 2019 (Image source: X/@atptour)

Rafael Nadal owns four US Open titles: Decoding his stats

08:07 pm Jul 17, 2024

What's the story Aftern missing three of the previous four editions, Spanish ace Rafael Nadal is set to return at the US Open, starting August 26. Nadal, who has had fitness issues due to injuries of late, recently made a winning return at the Swedish Open. The Spaniard would enter the Flushing Meadows with four US Open titles. Here are his stats at this major.

Stats

Joint second-most titles at US Open

Nadal owns four US Open titles (2010, 2013, 2017, and 2019), the joint second-most with John McEnroe and Novak Djokovic (Open Era). The Spaniard could join Pete Sampras, Jimmy Connors, and Roger Federer (5 each) at the top. Bill Tilden, William Larned, Richard Sears lead the all-time tally with seven titles. Nadal has a win-loss record of 67-12 at the US Open.

Information

US Open: Nadal has won four of five finals

Nadal has played as many as five finals at the US Open, having lost only one. He lost to Djokovic in the summit clash of the 2011 edition. Nadal has been defeated thrice in the semi-finals and once in the quarter-finals.

2019

Nadal's last US Open title

Nadal missed the 2020, 2021, and 2023 editions of the US Open. He suffered a fourth-round exit in 2022. The Spaniard won the 2019 edition after beating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the final. This was the first time since 2006-2008 that Nadal, Djokovic, and Federer had secured all four Grand Slam singles titles in three consecutive years.

Feats

Nadal attained these records in 2010

Nadal dropped one set en route to his 2010 US Open title, in the final against Djokovic. He won the final 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2. He became the second man after Andre Agassi to complete a Career Golden Slam. Nadal also became the first man to win majors on clay, grass, and hard courts in the same year.