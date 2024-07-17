In short Simplifying... In short India's bowling coach, Paras Mhambrey, hinted at the possibility of left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh playing in the upcoming five-Test series Down Under.

Arshdeep, who has shown promise in T20Is and ODIs, could be a valuable addition to the team's bowling line-up on bouncy tracks.

Arshdeep, who has shown promise in T20Is and ODIs, could be a valuable addition to the team's bowling line-up on bouncy tracks.

With India lacking a strong left-arm seamer since Zaheer Khan's retirement, Arshdeep's potential could be a game-changer in the longest format of cricket.

Arshdeep Singh already has 79 wickets in T20I cricket (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Should India test left-armer Arshdeep Singh in Test cricket?

By Parth Dhall 07:39 pm Jul 17, 202407:39 pm

What's the story Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has emerged as India's first-choice bowler in T20Is. His match-winning spells recently helped them claim the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup title. Arshdeep is expected to lead India's pace attack in white-ball cricket going forward. However, can he end India's wait for a potent left-arm seamer in Test cricket? The Indian cricket team still awaits one post Zaheer Khan's retirement.

Context

Why does this story matter?

India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, in his recent interview with the Indian Express, stated that Arshdeep could get an opportunity to feature in five-Test series Down Under, later this year. Although India would prefer Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami, the left-armer could be the fourth seamer on bouncy tracks. Arshdeep also has the required pace and swing to excel overseas.

Stats

A look at his stats

Arshdeep, who made his debut in July 2022, has already taken 79 wickets from 52 T20Is at an average of 19.10. His tally includes two four-wicket hauls. Arshdeep has also featured in five ODIs, taking 10 wickets. The left-arm pacer has played 16 First-Class matches so far, having scalped 49 wickets at 31.97. He owns a five-wicket haul in red-ball cricket.

Pacer

Can Arshdeep match Zaheer's exploits?

As mentioned, India have not produced an out-and-out left-arm seamer in Test cricket after Zaheer bid adieu to the format in 2014. The left-arm pacer was the backbone of India's bowling line-up across formats for over a decade. He finished with 311 Test wickets. Arshdeep, who is still young, certainly has the potential to go the distance in the longest format.

Information

Other active left-arm pacers in Indian cricket

Besides Arshdeep, India have Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, and Chetan Sakariya. However, Arshdeep is ahead in the pecking order among left-arm pacers as he has been India's mainstay T20I bowler.

Poll

