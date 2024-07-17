In short Simplifying... In short Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have faced off six times on the ATP Tour, each winning three matches.

Alcaraz made history by becoming the first man outside the 'Big Four' to win Wimbledon since 2002, and the third-youngest to win back-to-back titles.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have won three matches each against each other (Image source: X/@atptour)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic: How has the rivalry advanced?

By Parth Dhall 05:47 pm Jul 17, 202405:47 pm

What's the story World number three Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic to win the men's singles 2024 Wimbledon title. Alcaraz claimed a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4) win in what was a high-octane final. The Spaniard went on to clinch his second back-to-back Grand Slam title, beating Djokovic once again. While Djokovic owns 24 Grand Slam titles, Alcaraz already is touted as the next big thing.

Here's the head-to-head record

Alcaraz and Djokovic have locked horns in six matches on the ATP Tour as of now. Both the players have won three matches each. Notably, the Spaniard won the first-ever encounter between the two players. He beat Djokovic in the Madrid Masters semi-final - 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5). Besides, Djokovic has distinction of winning back-to-back matches in this rivalry.

A comeback for the ages at 2023 Wimbledon

Alcaraz claimed his second Grand Slam title after winning Wimbledon last year. The youngster defied all odds and overcame Djokovic in a nerve-wracking final after four hours and 42 minutes at the All-England Club. With a 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory, Alcaraz became the first man outside of the 'Big Four' to win Wimbledon since 2002.

Second successive win over Djokovic in Wimbledon final

In 2024, Alcaraz beat Djokovic in the second successive Wimbledon final between the two. As per Opta, Alcaraz (21 years and 70 days) became the third-youngest player in the Open Era to win the men's singles title at Wimbledon in back-to-back editions. Only Boris Becker (18y 227d, 1985-86) and Bjorn Borg (21y 26d, 1976-77) are ahead of Alcaraz.

Djokovic overcame Alcaraz in 2023 French Open semi-final

Djokovic reached the 2023 French Open final after overcoming a spirited Alcaraz. Djokovic looked in control and eased to a win in four sets (6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1). With this win, the Serbian ace reached his seventh French Open final. Djokovic was eventually crowned the champion of 2023 Roland Garros as he beat Casper Ruud in the summit clash.

Successive wins over Alcaraz

Djokovic claimed back-to-back wins over Alcaraz last year. He first won the Cincinnati Masters final after losing the first set and then the summit clash of the Nitto ATP Finals (straight sets).