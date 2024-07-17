In short Simplifying... In short India has a strong track record in T20I cricket against Sri Lanka, winning 19 out of 29 matches.

They've also clinched eight out of ten bilateral series, with notable performances from players like Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

SL own a solitary T20I series win over India (Source: X/@ICC)

Decoding India's rivalry with Sri Lanka in T20I cricket

By Gaurav Tripathi

What's the story India are gearing up to meet hosts Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, starting on July 27. Champions of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, India will head into the series as favorites as they aim to build a team for the future. SL, however, hold the home advantage. Here we decode India and SL's rivalry in T20 cricket.

A look at the head-to-head record (T20Is)

India have firmly dominated the Lankan Lions in terms of head-to-head record in T20Is. The two teams have locked horns in 29 T20Is to date. India emerged winners on 19 occasions. Sri Lanka have pocketed nine matches. One match didn't have a result. The last bilateral T20I series between these two teams saw India beat SL 2-1 at home in January 2023.

SL own a solitary series win over India

The two teams have locked horns in 10 bilateral T20I series to date. While the India team has pocketed eight of these series, only one series went in SL's favor. The Lankans beat a second-string Indian team 2-1 in the 2021 home series. Meanwhile, the 2009-10 series in Sri Lanka ended in a 1-1 draw.

India's record in Sri Lanka

India have five wins and just three defeats in T20Is in Sri Lanka against the home team. Overall, the Men in Blue have won 12 of the 16 T20Is that they have played in the island nation (4 defeats). Meanwhile, India boast 13 wins and three defeats against Sri Lanka in home T20Is. The tally also includes a washed-out game.

Here are the key records

India's 260/5 in the 2017 Indore game is the highest team total in IND-SL T20Is. India also own the lowest total in this rivalry, 81/8 in Colombo, 2021. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav are the centurions in IND-SL matches. Yuzvendra Chahal (twice), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ashok Dinda, Shardul Thakur, and Shivam Mavi, and Wanindu Hasaranga are the bowlers with four-fers in these games.