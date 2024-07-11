In short Simplifying... In short In his Test debut, England's Jamie Smith scored an impressive 70 runs, helping England reach a total of 371 from a precarious 33.

Smith's performance, marked by eight fours and two sixes, showcased his skill and composure, especially when batting with the tail-enders.

With this, he has surpassed 3,500 runs in First-Class cricket, boasting a total of 3,504 runs from 60 matches.

England's wicketkeeper batter Jamie Smith shone on his Test debut (Photo credit: X/@HomeOfCricket)

England's Jamie Smith hits 70 on Test debut: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:10 pm Jul 11, 202408:10 pm

What's the story England's wicketkeeper batter Jamie Smith shone on his Test debut. Smith scored 70 on Day 2 of the first Test between England and West Indies at Lord's. Smith came to the crease when England were 254/5 following the dismissal of Ben Stokes. He shared a 33-run stand alongside Joe Root and another 52-run partnership with Chris Woakes. England scored 371/10, taking a 250-run lead.

Knock

A brilliant effort from Smith

Smith showed a lot of composure and finesse on his debut. It was a knock of character from the number seven batter, who was one of the five half-centurions for England in their first innings. What stood out for Smith was his application in batting with the tail. When Woakes was out, England were 339/7. Smith single-handedly took them to 371.

Runs

Smith completes 3,500 FC runs

Smith's 70 was laced with eight fours and two sixes. He faced 119 deliveries. Jayden Seales dismissed Smith, who pulled a short ball toward deep square leg where the fielder dived forward and took a low catch. As per ESPNcricinfo, Smith has surpassed 3,500 runs in First-Class cricket. He owns 3,504 runs from 60 matches (90 innings). He struck his 15th fifty (100s: 14).