England's Jamie Smith hits 70 on Test debut: Key stats
England's wicketkeeper batter Jamie Smith shone on his Test debut. Smith scored 70 on Day 2 of the first Test between England and West Indies at Lord's. Smith came to the crease when England were 254/5 following the dismissal of Ben Stokes. He shared a 33-run stand alongside Joe Root and another 52-run partnership with Chris Woakes. England scored 371/10, taking a 250-run lead.
A brilliant effort from Smith
Smith showed a lot of composure and finesse on his debut. It was a knock of character from the number seven batter, who was one of the five half-centurions for England in their first innings. What stood out for Smith was his application in batting with the tail. When Woakes was out, England were 339/7. Smith single-handedly took them to 371.
Smith completes 3,500 FC runs
Smith's 70 was laced with eight fours and two sixes. He faced 119 deliveries. Jayden Seales dismissed Smith, who pulled a short ball toward deep square leg where the fielder dived forward and took a low catch. As per ESPNcricinfo, Smith has surpassed 3,500 runs in First-Class cricket. He owns 3,504 runs from 60 matches (90 innings). He struck his 15th fifty (100s: 14).