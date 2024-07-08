In brief Simplifying... In brief The article highlights the best performances by England bowlers in home Tests against West Indies.

Ian Botham's 8-wicket haul in 1984 tops the list, despite England's loss.

James Anderson's 2017 performance, Dominic Cork's 1995 feat, and Tom Bailey's 1957 venomous bowling also feature, all contributing to England's victories.

James Anderson features on this list (Source: X/@ICC)

Best returns for England bowlers in home Tests versus WI

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:01 pm Jul 08, 202403:01 pm

What's the story England's home summer season will start with a three-match Test series against West Indies, starting on July 10 at the Lord's. Trent Bridge and Edgbaston will host the second and third match, respectively. Ben Stokes has led the Test team well in recent years. WI will enter as underdogs. Here are the England pacers with the best bowling figures versus WI in home Tests.

#1

Ian Botham - 8/103 at Lord's, 1984

Responding to England's first innings score of 286 in the 1984 Lord's Test, WI were folded for just 245 as Ian Botham dismissed eight batters. He dismissed each of WI's top-six batters before scalping two wickets toward the end. Botham finished with 8/103 in 27.4 overs. His efforts, however, went in vain as WI eventually triumphed by nine wickets.

#2

James Anderson - 7/42 at Lord's, 2017

The 2017 Lord's Test between England and WI saw James Anderson record his best Test figures, 7/42 in 20.1 overs. It was the third innings of the game and Anderson was lethal. He made the new ball talk and dismissed five of WI's top-six batters, including both openers. Anderson's efforts meant WI were folded for 177. England went on to register a nine-wicket win.

#3

Dominic Cork - 7/43 at Lord's, 1995

WI were asked to chase down 296 in the 1995 Lord's Test. They were going well at 124/2 before Dominic Cork made his first strike. He ran through their middle and lower order as the visitors got folded for just 223. His brilliance meant none of England's bottom-eight batters could even touch the 15-run mark. Cork finished with 7/43 in 19.3 overs.

#4

Tom Bailey - 7/44 at Lord's, 1957

It was the 1957 Test between these two sides at the Lord's and Trevor Bailey spitted venom with the red cherry. Six of his seven dismissals were of the top-eight batters as WI could only manage 127 while batting first. Bailey finished with 7/44 in 21 overs. He further claimed four wickets (4/54) in WI's second innings, powering England to an innings win.