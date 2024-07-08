In brief Simplifying... In brief Boris Becker, Pete Sampras, Andy Roddick, and Rafael Nadal are the only men to have reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals three times before turning 23.

Becker, with a 71-12 record, and Sampras, with a 90% win rate, are among the most successful.

Despite reaching three finals, Roddick never clinched a Wimbledon title, while Nadal, a two-time Wimbledon champion, is known for his dominance across all Grand Slam tournaments.

Jannik Sinner beat Ben Shelton to reach the 2024 Wimbledon quarter-final (Image source: X/@Wimbledon)

Men with three consecutive Wimbledon quarter-final appearances before turning 23

By Parth Dhall 02:26 pm Jul 08, 202402:26 pm

What's the story Top seed Jannik Sinner progressed to the quarter-finals of the 2024 Wimbledon after beating Ben Shelton. The Italian claimed a 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 win in the men's singles fourth-round clash. As per Opta, Sinner is the fifth man in the past four decades to reach three consecutive singles Wimbledon quarter-finals before turning 23. He played the quarter-final and semi-final in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Becker

Boris Becker: 1988-1990

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker made it to at least the quarter-finals at every event 1988 and 1995. Becker won his third and final Wimbledon title in 1989. He also finished as the runner-up in 1988 and 1990. As per Opta, Becker hadn't turned 23 until then. Notably, Becker bagged an incredible 71-12 record at the grass-court Grand Slam.

Sampras

Pete Sampras: 1992-1994

Pete Sampras, the former world number one, has the joint second-most titles at Wimbledon (7), with Novak Djokovic. The duo is only behind the legendary Roger Federer, who owns eight honors. Sampras claimed seven Wimbledon titles between 1993 and 2000. He also finished as the semi-finalist in 1992. The American star has a win percentage of 90 at Wimbledon (63-7).

Roddick

Andy Roddick: 2003-2005

Andy Roddick reached three finals (2004, 2005, and 2009) at Wimbledon but failed to get over the line. He qualified for his first-ever Wimbledon semi-final in 2003. Roddick, who won a solitary Grand Slam title (US Open 2003), secured a 41-12 record at Wimbledon. The American made 46 appearances across majors in a 12-year career.

Nadal

Rafael Nadal: 2006-2008

Rafael Nadal is one of only few players with a singles title at each of the four Grand Slams. While Nadal owns a record French Open 14 titles, two of his 22 honors have come at Wimbledon. Nadal was once a formidable force at the grass-court Slam, having reached at least the final at every edition (he featured in) between 2006 and 2011.