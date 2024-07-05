In brief Simplifying... In brief The 1988, 2000, 1963, and 1950 England vs West Indies Test series saw remarkable performances from bowlers Malcolm Marshall, Courtney Walsh, Fred Trueman, and Alf Valentine respectively.

Marshall and Walsh, with 35 and 34 wickets, dominated the field for the West Indies, while Trueman and Valentine, with 34 and 33 wickets, shone for England.

Despite their individual brilliance, the series outcomes varied, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the sport.

Malcolm Marshall tops this list (Source: X/@ICC)

ENG vs WI, Tests: Bowlers with most wickets (series)

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:16 pm Jul 05, 202403:16 pm

What's the story England and West Indies will meet in a three-Test series, starting on July 10 at the Lord's. The other two games will be played in Trent Bridge and Edgbaston, respectively. The Brits have been impressive in Tests under Ben Stokes's leadership. WI, meanwhile, have a point to prove. Here are the bowlers with the most wickets in a WI-ENG Test series.

#1

Malcolm Marshall - 35 wickets in 1988

Malcolm Marshall gave a hard time to England batters on WI's 1988 tour of the UK. The legendary fast bowler claimed 35 wickets across 10 innings at a fine average of 12.65. He clocked three fifers in that tour as the tally also includes a solitary match 10-wicket haul. Marshall's brilliance meant WI clinched the five-match affair 4-0.

#2

Courtney Walsh - 34 wickets in 2000

Former pacer Courtney Walsh was at his best during WI's 2000 tour of England. He claimed 34 wickets across five Tests while averaging a sensational 12.82. Walsh tallied two fifers and a match 10-wicket haul in that tour. His efforts, however, went in vain as the home team comprehensively won the series 3-1.

#3

Fred Trueman - 34 wickets in 1963

Pace-bowling legend Fred Trueman made the red ball talk in the 1963 home Test series against the Caribbean side. He finished the five-match affair with 34 wickets at 17.47/. The tally includes four fifers and a couple of match 10-wicket hauls. No other WI bowler has even 28 scalps in a series versus WI. Despite his efforts, WI clinched the series 3-1.

#4

Alf Valentine - 33 wickets in 1950

Late left-arm spinner Alf Valentine starred in WI's 3-1 win in the 1950 away Test series against England. Valentine was brilliant with the old ball as he took 33 wickets across four games as he averaged 20.42. The tally includes two fifers and as many match 10-wicket hauls. No other WI spinner has even 27 scalps in a series against England.