Batters with most 50+ scores at Lord's in Test cricket

07:45 pm Jul 11, 2024

What's the story England's Joe Root continued to pile up the runs at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Root scored a fine 68-run knock from 114 balls against West Indies in the first Test. Root, who was unbeaten on an overnight score of 15, got to his half-century in the first session on Day 2. Here we decode batters with most fifty-plus scores at Lord's in Tests.

#1

Alastair Cook - 16

Former England skippper Alastair Cook made his presence felt at Lord's. He smashed 16 fifty-plus scores here. As per ESPNcricinfo, Cook scored 1,424 runs at Lord's at an average of 89. He smashed four centuries and 12 fifties. His best score reads 162. Overall in Test cricket, Cook remains England's top scorer with 12,472 runs at 45.35. He hit 33 tons and 57 fifties.

#2

Ian Bell - 12

Ian Bell is next on the list with 12 fifty-plus scores. The former England batter played nine matches at this venue (12 innings) and accumulated a total of 1,003 runs. His average was a phenomenal 143.28. He smashed four centuries and eight fifties with the best score of 199. Overall, Bell managed 7,727 runs for England in Tests at 42.69 (100s: 22, 50s: 46).

#3

Joe Root - 12*

Root has joined Bell to notch his 12th fifty-plus score at Lord's. Playing his 11th Test (12 innings), Root owns 1,376 runs at an average of 152.88. He has five tons and seven half-centuries with the best score of 200*. Overall, Root has raced to 11,804 runs at 49.80. In addition to 62 half-centuries, Root has clobbered 31 tons.

#4

Graham Gooch, Alex Stewart and Andrew Strauss - 11

Former England ace Graham Gooch hammered 11 fifty-plus scores. In 10 matches (11 innings), Gooch managed 1,393 runs at 126.63. His tally included six tons and five fifties with the best of 333. Alex Stewart scored 876 runs at 109.50. He smashed three tons and 8 fifties (HS: 128*). Andrew Strauss scored 1,136 runs at 103.27. He smashed 5 tons and six fifties.