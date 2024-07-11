Hasaranga has resigned as SL's T20I captain (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Wanindu Hasaranga resigns as Sri Lanka's T20I captain: Details here

What's the story Sri Lankan cricket team all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has relinquished his position as skipper of the national team. Hasaranga stepped down as the captain of the T20I side following Sri Lanka's early exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The Sri Lankan spinner, who was appointed as the T20I captain, in 2023, led the team in 10 matches. Here's more.

'I will support and stand by my team'

"Sri Lanka will always have my utmost best efforts as a player, and I will support and stand by my team and leadership as always," Hasaranga wrote in his resignation letter to SLC.

Sri Lanka struggled in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Sri Lanka failed to make it to the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. They finished third in Group D behind the likes of South Africa and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka won one match and lost two. One match didn't have a result. Losing to both South Africa and Bangladesh showed holes in the Lankan side. They were below-par and shy.

Hasaranga's captaincy stats in T20Is

As per ESPNcricinfo, Hasaranga led Sri Lanka in 10 T20Is. Under his leadership, the Lankans won six matches and lost four. He had a win percentage of 60.

Hasaranga has aced the format for Sri Lanka

Hasaranga has been an ace performer for Sri Lanka in T20Is. He is the leading wicket-taker for the side in 20 overs cricket with 110 scalps from 68 matches. He averages 15.43 and his economy rate is 6.84. He owns three four-wicket hauls. With the bat, he has scored 670 runs at 14.88 with the help of two fifties.

Sri Lanka to host India this month

Sri Lanka will host India for a three-match T20I series. This will be followed by three ODI matches. The Lankans would be hoping to find a relevant figure to lead them in T20Is. Pathum Nissanka could be an option given his presence across formats.