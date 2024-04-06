Next Article

Hasaranga was a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad (Source: X/@IPL)

Wanindu Hasaranga reportedly ruled out of IPL 2024: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:37 pm Apr 06, 202404:37 pm

What's the story Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), as per Cricbuzz. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) reportedly informed BCCI that the leg-spinner is injured and cannot take part in the tournament. Hasaranga was a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad. With the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup getting underway in June, SL want their regular skipper to regain match fitness.

Stats

SRH bought Hasaranga for Rs. 1.5 crore

Hasaranga, the dashing leg-spinner, fetched a sum of Rs. 1.5 crore from SRH at the 2024 IPL auction. He was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after the 2023 season. Hasaranga was RCB's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 as he finished with 26 wickets at 16.54. The spinner could only manage nine scalps across eight games last season and was subsequently released.

Blow

Major blow for SRH

Hasaranga will reportedly undergo rehabilitation and rest to heal his left ankle. His withdrawal from IPL certainly raises some eyebrows as he was a part of SL's Test squad that recently thrashed Bangladesh 2-0. Hasaranga was ineligible to take the field owing to a two-Test ban. Notably, he came out of Test retirement for the series.

Numbers

His stats in T20 cricket

Hasaranga owns 241 wickets from 172 T20 matches at an average of 16.78. The tally includes an economy rate of 6.81 (6 four-fers and 3 fifers). He also owns 2,010 runs with the bat at a strike rate of 144.81. The tally also includes eight half-centuries. The all-rounder will lead SL in the T20 WC.