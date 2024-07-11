England's Joe Root slams his 62nd Test fifty: Key stats
Joe Root scored a fine 68-run knock for England in the first Test against West Indies at Lord's. Root, who was unbeaten on an overnight score of 15, got to his half-century in the first session on Day 2. Notably, he shared a 91-run stand for the 4th wicket alongside fellow overnight batter Harry Brook. England were 287/6 when Root was dismissed.
A knock of substance from Root's blade
Root came to the crease on Day 1 when England were 123/2. He shared a 30-run stand alongside Zak Crawley before seeing off the day with England being 189/3 at stumps. On Day 2, Root and Brook continued from where they left off. Root took his time before opening up against Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph. He got to his fifty from 83 balls.
Motie dismisses Root
In the 67th over of England's innings, Root was dismissed by Gudakesh Motie. The spinner went wide of the crease and fired in a full delivery which sort of held its line. Root went for the drive and missed. He was castled.
Root averages 53.75 against West Indies
Playing his 141st Test, Root has raced to 11,804 runs at 49.80. In addition to 62 half-centuries, Root has clobbered 31 tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 15 Test matches (26 innings) versus West Indies, Root has amassed 1,290 runs at 53.75. He owns fove centuries and six fifties. This was Root's 30th Test fifty on home soil. He owns 6,160 runs at 53.56.
12th fifty-plus score at Lord's
Root slammed his 12th fifty-plus score at Lord's. This is now the joint-second-most number by a batter at this venue. Root equalled Ian Bell (12) in this regard. Alastair Cook (16) owns more fifty-plus scores here.
Root's FC cricket stats
Root now owns 16,859 runs in First-Class cricket with this knock of 68. He smashed his 83rd fifty. He also owns 45 centuries. Root's average is slightly under 50 in FC cricket.