In short Simplifying... In short England's cricketer Joe Root scored his 62nd Test fifty, helping his team recover from a shaky start.

He was eventually dismissed by spinner Gudakesh Motie in the 67th over.

Root's half-century came off 83 balls, showcasing his patience and skill against bowlers Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Joe Root scored a fine 68-run knock for England (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

England's Joe Root slams his 62nd Test fifty: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:21 pm Jul 11, 202406:21 pm

What's the story Joe Root scored a fine 68-run knock for England in the first Test against West Indies at Lord's. Root, who was unbeaten on an overnight score of 15, got to his half-century in the first session on Day 2. Notably, he shared a 91-run stand for the 4th wicket alongside fellow overnight batter Harry Brook. England were 287/6 when Root was dismissed.

Knock

A knock of substance from Root's blade

Root came to the crease on Day 1 when England were 123/2. He shared a 30-run stand alongside Zak Crawley before seeing off the day with England being 189/3 at stumps. On Day 2, Root and Brook continued from where they left off. Root took his time before opening up against Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph. He got to his fifty from 83 balls.

Information

Motie dismisses Root

In the 67th over of England's innings, Root was dismissed by Gudakesh Motie. The spinner went wide of the crease and fired in a full delivery which sort of held its line. Root went for the drive and missed. He was castled.

Runs

Root averages 53.75 against West Indies

Playing his 141st Test, Root has raced to 11,804 runs at 49.80. In addition to 62 half-centuries, Root has clobbered 31 tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 15 Test matches (26 innings) versus West Indies, Root has amassed 1,290 runs at 53.75. He owns fove centuries and six fifties. This was Root's 30th Test fifty on home soil. He owns 6,160 runs at 53.56.

Information

12th fifty-plus score at Lord's

Root slammed his 12th fifty-plus score at Lord's. This is now the joint-second-most number by a batter at this venue. Root equalled Ian Bell (12) in this regard. Alastair Cook (16) owns more fifty-plus scores here.

Information

Root's FC cricket stats

Root now owns 16,859 runs in First-Class cricket with this knock of 68. He smashed his 83rd fifty. He also owns 45 centuries. Root's average is slightly under 50 in FC cricket.