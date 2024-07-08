In brief Simplifying... In brief India's triumphant T20 World Cup team and staff are set for a hefty payday, with each of the 15 main squad members receiving Rs. 5 crore.

The outgoing head coach, Rahul Dravid, along with other coaches, will pocket Rs. 2.5 crore each.

The victory was historic, marking India as the first team to win the T20 World Cup without a single defeat and the third team to clinch the trophy twice.

This competition was Dravid's final assignment as India's head coach (Source: X/@BCCI)

T20 WC prize money split: How much Dravid will receive?

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:00 pm Jul 08, 202401:00 pm

What's the story The Indian cricket team brought the ICC T20 World Cup home after 17 long years as they recently clinched the 2024 edition in Barbados. BCCI announced a whopping Rs. 125 crore prize money for the team, which remained unbeaten throughout the tourney. The amount will be distributed among players and support staff members. Here is how the money will be distributed.

Players

Players to get 5 crore each

Though India used only 12 players in this edition, all 15 players in the main squad will receive Rs. 5 crore each, as per Indian Express. Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan, the reserve players for the competition, will get 1 crore each. Notably, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja retired from T20Is following the tournament.

Coaches

How much Rahul Dravid will receive?

Notably, this competition was Rahul Dravid's final assignment as India's head coach and he received a fitting farewell. He will reportedly receive Rs. 2.5 crore from the prize money announced by BCCI. Batting coach Vikram Rathour, fielding coach T Dilip, and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey will also receive the same amount.

Selectors

Selectors will also be rewarded

Each of the five members of the senior selection committee will receive Rs. 1 crore each. Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, Shiv Sunder Das, Salil Ankola, Subroto Banerjee, and S Sharath are the ones to be rewarded. The three physiotherapists, three throwdown specialists, two masseurs, and the strength and conditioning coach will receive Rs 2 crore each.

Records

India script these records in the 2024 T20 WC

India became the first team to win the T20 WC without suffering a single defeat. India recorded the joint-most wins in a T20 WC edition (8). As India also lifted the inaugural title in 2007, they became the third team after West Indies and England to clinch the T20 WC trophy twice. Notably, India piped South Africa by seven runs in the summit clash.