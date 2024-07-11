In short Simplifying... In short In the recent Lord's Test, Jayden Seales showcased his bowling prowess by claiming 4 wickets for 77 runs against England.

West Indies cricket team pacer Jayden Seales was the pick of the bowlers for his side against England (Photo credit: X/@windiescricket)

Jayden Seales claims 4/77 versus England in Lord's Test: Stats

What's the story West Indies cricket team pacer Jayden Seales was the pick of the bowlers for his side against England in the ongoing first Test match at Lord's. After the Windies fell for 121 in their first innings, England responded with 371/10, taking a 250-run lead. Seales was instrumental for his side with four wickets. He got the key wickets of Zak Crawley and Jamie Smith.

Seales got Duckett early on Day 1

Seales got the key scalp of Ben Duckett (3) early on in England's innings (29/1). Seales pitched a ball right up outside off. Duckett saw the width and he went after it with his hands to get a faint little nick.

Seales dismissed Zak Crawley for 4th time in Tests

On Day 1, Seales dismissed England opener Zak Crawley, who smashed 76 runs. Seales unleashed a stunning yorker that beat the England opener for pace and dismantled the leg stump. As per ESPNcricinfo, Seales dismissed Crawley for the fourth time across seven innings in Test cricket. The latter has amassed 82 runs off 112 balls at 20.50 against Seales, striking at 73.21.

Seales gets the key wickets of Woakes and Smith

England were 287/6 after 66.3 overs with the dismissal of Joe Root. Woakes came in and joined debutant Smith. The two produced fireworks with a 52-run stand. It was Seales who broke the stand by dismissing Woakes for 23. A flick shot saw Woakes find the fielder. Smith scored 70 and was threatening to take England past 400. However, Seales' short ball dismissed Smith.

41 Test wickets for Seales

Playing his 11th Test, Seales owns 41 wickets at 23.75. He took his maiden four-wicket haul. Seales also owns a fifer. In four matches versus England, Sealed has 15 wickets at 24.53. 36 of Seales' wickets have come at home.