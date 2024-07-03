Wimbledon 2024: Casper Ruud knocked out; Fabio Fognini scripts history
Italian star Fabio Fognini knocked out Casper Ruud to reach the third round at 2024 Wimbledon. The former claimed a 6-4, 7-5, 6-7(1), 6-3 win in the men's singles second-round clash in over two hours. Ruud's downward spiral at Wimbledon continues as he is yet to go past the second round. Meanwhile, Fognini, at 37, entered the record books. Here are the key stats.
A look at match stats
Fognini won a total of 152 points and 59 winners throughout the match. Ruud served 15 aces compared to Fognini's eight. The Italian had a win percentage of 72 and 50 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won five of his eight break points. Fognini (48) had more unforced errors than Ruud (47). The former recorded as many as 10 double-faults.
Fognini joins Rosewall, Federer
Fognini, at 37 years and 40 days, has become the third player aged 37+ to defeat an ATP top-10 player at a Grand Slam (men's singles). He joins Ken Rosewall and Roger Federer for this record.