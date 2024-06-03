Next Article

French Open: Elena Rybakina reaches ninth WTA quarter-final in 2024

By Parth Dhall 04:43 pm Jun 03, 2024

What's the story Fourth seed Elena Rybakina breezed past Elina Svitolina to reach the 2024 French Open quarter-final. The Kazakhstan star claimed a 6-4, 6-3 win in the women's singles fourth-round clash after over an hour. Rybakina, who is yet to drop a set, has qualified for her second Roland Garros quarter-final. She also reached this stage in 2021. Here are the key stats.

A look at match stats

Rybakina won a total of 59 points and 26 winners throughout the match. Both Rybakina and Svitolina served five aces. The former had a win percentage of 77 and 50 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won 12 of her 18 net points. Rybakina (23) had more unforced errors than Svitolina (15). The latter recorded three double-faults.

Second quarter-final appearance

As mentioned, Rybakina has reached the French Open quarter-finals for the second time. She finished as the quarter-finalist in the 2021 edition, where a spirited Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova defeated her. Notably, Rybakina pulled out of her third-round clash at the 2023 French Open due to illness. She now has a win-loss record of 13-4 at the French Open.

Second woman with this record

As per Opta, Rybakina has become only the second player from an Asian country to reach multiple women's singles Grand Slam quarter-finals on clay and grass courts in the Open Era, joining Kazuko Sawamatsu. Rybakina reached back-to-back quarter-finals at Wimbledon in 2022 and 2023. She was the 2022 champion. The Kazakhstan player was also the runner-up at the 2023 Australian Open.

Rybakina's ninth quarter-final of 2024

Rybakina has reached her ninth WTA quarter-final of 2024, the most by a woman this year. Only Iga Swiatek (eight) and Coco Gauff (seven) are ahead of Rybakina. Besides the ongoing French Open, Rybakina reached the quarter-finals in Madrid, Stuttgart, Miami, Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Adelaide, and Brisbane in 2024. Notably, Rybakina's nine quarter-final appearances are also her most in a calendar year.