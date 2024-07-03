In brief Simplifying... In brief Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev has advanced to the third round of Wimbledon 2024, overcoming a challenge from Muller.

This marks Medvedev's second consecutive year reaching this stage, maintaining his record of never losing a first-round match at the tournament.

With a total of 15 wins at Wimbledon, Medvedev continues to impress on the grass-court Grand Slam.

Daniil Medvedev won in four sets (Image source: X/@Wimbledon)

Wimbledon 2024: Daniil Medvedev evades Muller scare, makes third round

By Parth Dhall 10:01 pm Jul 03, 202410:01 pm

What's the story Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev reached the third round at 2024 Wimbledon after beating Frenchman Alexandre Muller. The Russian dropped the first set that was decided through tie-break. However, he eventually won the men's singles second-round clash 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 6-4, 7-5. Notably, Medvedev has qualified for this stage at Wimbledon for the second successive edition. He was through to the semi-finals last year.

Stats

A look at match stats

Medvedev won a total of 165 points and 48 winners throughout the match. He served 14 aces compared to Muller's five. Medvedev had a win percentage of 75 and 60 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 62 of his 162 receiving points. Muller (53) had more unforced errors than Medvedev (45). Both of them recorded four-plus double-faults.

Third round

15th win at Wimbledon

As mentioned, Medvedev has reached the Wimbledon third round for the second successive year. The Russian star played the semi-final last year, where he lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. Notably, Medvedev has never lost his first-round match at Wimbledon. He now has a win-loss record of 15-5 at the grass-court Grand Slam.