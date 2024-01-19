Novak Djokovic books R16 berth at 2024 Australian Open: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha Jan 19, 2024

Novak Djokovic has reached the fourth round (Photo credit: X/@AustralianOpen)

Novak Djokovic has reached the fourth round of the 2024 Australian Open after overcoming Tomas Martín Etcheverry in straight sets. The Serbian ace beat Etcheverry 6-3, 6-3, 7-6. Djokovic is bidding for a record-extending 11th Australian Open this year. He won three Grand Slam honors last year and reached all four finals. He remains the favorite for the 2024 AO.

Djokovic clocks his 92nd win at AO

Djokovic has won his 92nd match at the Australian Open. In the first round, Djokovic became the second player after Roger Federer (102) to clock 90-plus wins in Melbourne. He has won his 31st successive match at the Australian Open, having won four successive honors here barring 2022 when he didn't participate. Djokovic has raced to a 364-48 win-loss record at Grand Slams.

Djokovic wins his 201st hard-court major match

Top seed Djokovic had earlier beaten Alexei Popyrin in the second round to win his 200th major hard-court match. According to Opta, the Serb became the second man in the Open Era to appear in 200 or more matches at Grand Slams. He is only behind Federer, who played 220 matches in this regard. Among active players, Rafael Nadal trails Djokovic with 172 matches.

3-0 win-loss record for Djokovic over Etcheverry

With this win, Djokovic has extended his head-to-head record over Etcheverry to 3-0 in their ATP Tour matches. Djokovic beat Etcheverry twice last year at the ATP Masters 1000 Paris and ATP Masters 1000 Rome respectively.

Unique record for Djokovic

As per Opta, this was Djokovic's 100th match at the Australian Open. He has become the only men's player in the Open Era to appear in 100+ matches across all four Grand Slams (Wimbledon 103, US Open 101, French Open 108).

AO men's singles: A look at the other key results

10th seed Alex de Minaur overcame Flavio Cobolli in three sets to maintain his outstanding run in the ongoing competition. He won 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 after having earlier claimed three-set wins versus Milos Raonic and Matteo Arnaldi respectively. Earlier on Friday, Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas moved to the round of 16 with a 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 win over Luca Van Assche.

