Wimbledon: Alexander Zverev beats Roberto Carballes to reach second round

By Parth Dhall 09:30 pm Jul 02, 202409:30 pm

What's the story Fourth seed Alexander Zverev reached the second round at 2024 Wimbledon after beating Roberto Carballes Baena. Zverev claimed a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 win in the men's singles first-round clash in nearly two hours. The German ace has reached this stage at Wimbledon for the third successive event he featured in. Notably, Zverev is yet to go past the fourth round at this Grand Slam.

Zverev won a total of 98 points and 46 winners throughout the match. He served 17 aces compared to Roberto Carballes's seven. The German had a win percentage of 86 and 61 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 43 of his 95 receiving points. Roberto Carballes recorded 27 unforced errors, while Zverev registered three double-faults.