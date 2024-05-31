Next Article

Jabeur took down the 21-year-old Canadian 6-4, 7-6

2024 French Open, Ons Jabeur overcomes Leylah Fernandez: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:36 pm May 31, 202409:36 pm

What's the story Women's singles eighth seed Ons Jabeur beat 31st seed Leylah Fernandez in the third round of the 2024 French Open on Friday. Jabeur took down the 21-year-old Canadian 6-4, 7-6 in straight sets at Court Suzanne Lenglen. Tunisia's Jabeur will be pleased to fend off Fernandez after beating the likes of Sachia Vickery and Camila Osorio before this. Here are further details.

Numbers

56-27 win-loss record for Jabeur

29-year-old Jabeur has reached the round of 16 at Roland Garros for the fourth time. Jabeur, who was a quarter-finalist here in 2023, owns a 15-6 win-loss record. At Grand Slams, Jabeur has raced to a 56-27 win-loss record. Notably, she is a three-time finalist at Slam events, being runner-up at 2022 and 2023 Wimbledon in addition to reaching the US Open final (2022).

Information

Here are the match stats

Jabeur doled out three aces to her opponent's one. However, Fernandez was guilty of committing five double faults. Jabeur had a 71% win on the first serve and a 39% win on the second. She converted 3/7 break points.

Information

4-0 win-loss record over Fernandez

Jabeur extended her win-loss record tally to 4-0 over Fernandez. She beat her in 2020 Cincinnati, 2021 Birmingham and 2024 Madrid before this victory. All victories before this were decided in three sets.