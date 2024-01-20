2024 Australian Open, Linda Noskova stuns Iga Swiatek: Key stats

Polish women's singles tennis star Iga Swiatek was stunned by Linda Noskova (Photo credit: X/@rolandgarros)

Polish women's singles tennis star Iga Swiatek was stunned by Linda Noskova in the third round of the 2024 Australian Open on Saturday in Melbourne. Swiatek lost the contest 6-3, 3-6, 4-6. As per Opta, Noskova is the first teenager to defeat a World No. 1 at the Australian Open since Amelie Mauresmo in 1999 (vs Lindsay Davenport).

Key numbers for the two players

Swiatek, who is a one-time semi-finalist at the Australian Open in 2022, owns an 17-6 win-loss record. Across Grand Slams, the world number one has raced to a 70-16 win-loss record. Meanwhile, Noskova now has a 1-1 record against Swiatek on the WTA Tour. Before this, Noskova had lost to Swiatek at the 2023 Warsaw Open quarter-finals.

A unique record for Noskova

Noskova is the second player in the Open Era to reach the round of 16 at the Australian Open against the number one seeded player after having lost the first set, after Ana Ivanovic in 2014 versus Serena Williams (4-6 6-3 6-3).

Swiatek vs Noskova: Match stats

Noskova doled out 10 aces to Swiatek's tally of four. However, Noskova committed two double faults. She clocked a 73% win on the first serve and a 39% on the second. She converted 3/7 break points.

Azarenka joins Serena in a unique club

Victoria Azarenka beat Jelena Ostapenko 6-1, 7-5 and will face Dayana Yastremska in the round of 16. Yastremska overcame Emma Navarro 6-2, 2-6, 6-1. Azarenka doled out 11 aces versus Ostapenko and converted 4/4 break points. As per Opta, Azarenka is only the second player aged 33-plus in the Open Era to reach consecutive R16s in the women's singles at AO, after Serena Williams.

Other key results in women's singles

26th seed Jasmine Paolini took down Anna Blinkova 7-6, 6-4. 12th seed Qinwen Zheng is now only the fourth Asian female player in the Open Era to reach multiple Grand Slam R16s on hard court before turning 23, after the likes of Kimiko Date, Naoko Sawamatsu, and Naomi Osaka. Zheng overcame Wang Yafan 6-4, 2-6, 7-6. Anna Kalinskaya beat Sloane Stephens 6-7, 6-1, 6-4.