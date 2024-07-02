In brief Simplifying... In brief Elena Rybakina has once again made it to the second round of Wimbledon, marking her fourth consecutive year of achieving this feat.

She showcased a strong performance, scoring 64 points and 16 winners, and served three aces.

Notably, Rybakina is the first Kazakhstani player to win a Grand Slam title, which she clinched at Wimbledon in 2022.

Elena Rybakina won in straight sets against Elena-Gabriela Ruse (Image source: X/@WTA)

Wimbledon: Elena Rybakina storms past Ruse to reach second round

By Parth Dhall 07:05 pm Jul 02, 202407:05 pm

What's the story Fourth seed Elena Rybakina stormed past Elena-Gabriela Ruse to reach the 2024 Wimbledon second round. Rybakina claimed a 6-3, 6-1 win over the Romanian player in the first-round women's singles clash in over an hour. Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, has qualified for this stage for the fourth successive year. She reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last year. Here are the key stats.

Rybakina won a total of 64 points and 16 winners throughout the match. Rybakina served three aces to Ruse's two. The former had a win percentage of 92 and 41 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won 11 of her 15 net points. Ruse (25) had more unforced errors than Rybakina (18). The former recorded seven double-faults.

As mentioned, Rybakina has reached the second round at Wimbledon for the fourth consecutive year. In 2022, Rybakina defeated Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the women's singles final to win the Wimbledon title. Rybakina became the first Kazakhstani player to win a Grand Slam title. However, Jabeur avenged this defeat in the quarter-finals of 2023 Wimbledon. Rybakina is now 15-2 at Wimbledon.