The Serb claimed a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 victory (Image source: X/@atptour)

Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic begins quest for eighth title

By Parth Dhall 09:57 pm Jul 02, 202409:57 pm

What's the story Second seed Novak Djokovic reached the second round at 2024 Wimbledon after beating the unseeded Vit Kopriva. The Serbian ace claimed a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 win in the men's singles first-round clash. Interestingly, Djokovic has never lost his first-round clash at Wimbledon. He is vying to clinch his eighth Wimbledon title, which will help him equal the great Roger Federer.

Stats

A look at match stats

Djokovic won a total of 98 points and 32 winners throughout the match. He served 10 aces compared to Kopriva's four. The Serb had a win percentage of 90 and 68 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 50 of his 96 receiving points. Kopriva recorded as many as 30 unforced errors, while Djokovic registered two double-faults.

Wimbledo

Will Djokovic equal Federer?

Djokovic, who recently underwent an operation to repair a torn meniscus, last won Wimbledon in 2022. He currently has the joint second-most Wimbledon titles (7) with USA's Pete Sampras. Djokovic can equal top-placed Federer, who owns eight Wimbledon titles. Notably, the former won four successive Wimbledon titles between 2018 and 2022. The 2020 edition was scrapped due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Information

A record-equaling appearance for Djokovic

As per Opta, Djokovic will feature in the second round at Wimbledon for the 19th time in his career. He has emulated Federer for the most second-round appearances at Wimbledon (men's singles) in the Open Era.

Titles

Djokovic aims to surpass Margaret Court

Djokovic holds the record for winning the most Grand Slam men's singles titles (24). He broke a tie with Rafael Nadal (22) after winning the French Open last year. By winning the 2023 US Open, Djokovic went past Serena's record of bagging 23 major titles. Djokovic now has the joint-most major titles (men or women) with Margaret Court (24).

Form

Djokovic yet to win a title in 2024

Djokovic started the 2024 season with a semi-final appearance at the Australian Open. He couldn't defend his title. The Serb lost the R32 at Indian Wells and finished as the Monte-Carlo semi-finalist. He suffered another R32 exit at the Italian Open before being defeated in the semis at Geneva Open. Djokovic, who withdrew from the French Open quarter-final (injury), is 19-6 in the season.