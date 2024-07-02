In brief Simplifying... In brief In a surprising turn of events at Wimbledon, defending champion Marketa Vondrousova was defeated in the first round, setting an unwanted record not seen in 30 years since Steffi Graf's similar defeat in 1994.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro stunned Marketa Vondrousova (Image source: X/@WTA)

Wimbledon: Defending champion Marketa Vondrousova sets unwanted record after exit

By Parth Dhall 10:24 pm Jul 02, 202410:24 pm

What's the story World number 83, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro knocked out defending champion Marketa Vondrousova in the 2024 Wimbledon women's singles first round. Maneiro stormed past Vondrousova with a 6-4, 6-2 win in just 67 minutes. Notably, Vondrousova has become the first Wimbledon defending champion in 30 years to lose in the first round. Meanwhile, Maneiro claimed her first-ever Wimbledon win. Here are the key stats.

Stats

A look at match stats

Maneiro won a total of 61 points, while Vondrousova claimed 18 winners throughout the match. The latter served four aces to Manerio's two. Maneiro had a win percentage of 77 and 43 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won 29 of her 53 net points. Notably, Maneiro converted all five of her break points to claim a magnificent victory.

Record

Vondrousova faces first-round exit

As mentioned, Vondrousova has become the first Wimbledon defending champion in 30 years to lose in the first round. According to Opta, Steffi Graf suffered a similar defeat in 1994. It is worth noting that Vondrousova became the first unseeded woman to claim the Wimbledon title in 2023. She had beaten Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to clinch her maiden Grand Slam honor.

Vondrousova

Vondrousova's form in 2024

This is not the first time Vondrousova has lost in a Grand Slam first round in 2024. She suffered a first-round exit at the Australian Open too, where Dayana Yastremska stunned her. Notably, Vondrousova still eyes her maiden WTA title in 2024. At Roland Garros, she was humbled by top seeded Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals. Vondrousova also reached the Stuttgart semi-final in April.

Maneiro

Maiden Grand Slam win for Maneiro

By beating Vondrousova, Maneiro claimed her maiden Grand Slam main-draw victory. This was also her biggest career win in terms of ranking. As per WTA, Maneiro had never defeated a Top 40 player before her match against Vondrousova. Her only appearance against a Top 10 player came when she lost to Jelena Ostapenko in Madrid earlier this year.