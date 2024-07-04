In brief Simplifying... In brief Ons Jabeur advances in Wimbledon 2024, defeating Robin Montgomery, adding to her impressive 59-28 Grand Slam record.

Women's singles 10th seed Ons Jabeur has moved to the third round (Photo credit: X/@Wimbledon)

Wimbledon 2024, Ons Jabeur downs Robin Montgomery to progress: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:07 pm Jul 04, 202409:07 pm

What's the story Women's singles 10th seed Ons Jabeur has moved to the third round at Wimbledon. Jabeur downed Robin Montgomery 6-1, 7-5 in straight sets. It was clinical performance from Jabeur, who is aiming to reach her third successive final here at Wimbledon. Earlier, the likes of Daria Kasatkina, Barbora Krejcikova, Madison Keys and Jelena Ostapenko all won. Meanwhile, 5th seed Jessica Pegula suffered an exit.

Numbers

59-28 win-loss record at Slam events for Jabeur

Jabeur has raced to a 59-28 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Her tally at Wimbledon reads 19-6. Jabeur is a three-time finalist at Grand Slams. She is yet to win her maiden trophy. In 2024, Jabeur is 7-2 in terms of win-loss record. Before this, she suffered a quarter-final exit at Roland Garros and second-round exit at Australian Open.

Information

Here are the match stats

Jabeur doled out five aces compared to four from Montgomery, who also committed more double faults (3-1). Jabeur clocked an 83% win on the first serve and a 67% win on the second. She converted 4/8 break points.

Do you know?

Jabeur goes past Halep and Kerber

As per Opta, since 2017, when Jabeur made her first main draw appearance at Wimbledon, she has become the player with the most women's singles wins at this event in that period (19, surpassing Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber).

Matches

Women's singles second-round matches: Key results

14th seed Kasatkina took down Yuriko Miyazaki 6-0, 6-0. 31st seed Krejcikova claimed a hard-fought win over Katie Volynets (7-6, 7-6). 12th seed Keys brushed aside Wang Yafan 6-2, 6-2. 13th seed Jelena Ostapenko beat Daria Snigur 6-3, 6-0. 18th seed Marta Kostyuk won her match against Daria Saville (4-6, 7-6, 6-4). Wang Xinyu stunned 5th seed Pegula 6-4, 6-7, 6-1.