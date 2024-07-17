A look at West Indies' Test record at Trent Bridge
West Indies would hope for a comeback in the three-Test series as they face England in impending 2nd match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The visitors lost the opening Test at Lord's by an innings and 114 runs. However, WI's Test record at this venue favors them. The Caribbeans have lost only one Test at Trent Bridge. Here are the key stats.
Four wins in nine Tests for WI
West Indies have played nine Tests at the iconic Trent Bridge, all against England, the home side. WI won their first-ever Test they played at this venue, back in 1950. They claimed a 10-wicket win against England after chasing down 102. Overall, WI have won four and lost one Test at Trent Bridge. As many as four Tests were drawn.
WI's last Test win at Trent Bridge
It is worth noting that WI have never successive Tests at Trent Bridge. They drew one after winning a Test each time between 1950 and 1995. Interestingly, WI last won a Test at this venue in July 1991.
Their only defeat on this ground
West Indies have played only one Test at Trent Bridge in the 21st century, which incidentally resulted in their only defeat. Hosts England claimed a nine-wicket win over WI in the 2012 Nottingham Test.
Most Test runs by a visiting batter in Nottingham
Interestingly, the visiting batter with most Test runs at Trent Bridge is from the Caribbean. The great Sir Vivian Richards racked up 567 runs from four Tests on this ground at an incredible average of 94.50. The tally includes a ton and four half-centuries.