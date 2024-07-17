In short Simplifying... In short The West Indies cricket team has a strong record at Trent Bridge, winning four out of nine Tests played against England since 1950, with only one loss in 2012.

Their most recent victory was in 1991, and four matches ended in a draw.

Notably, Sir Vivian Richards from the Caribbean holds the record for most Test runs by a visiting batter at this venue, scoring 567 runs in four Tests. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Trent Bridge will host the 2nd Test between England and WI (Image source X/@windiescricket)

A look at West Indies' Test record at Trent Bridge

By Parth Dhall 10:24 pm Jul 17, 202410:24 pm

What's the story West Indies would hope for a comeback in the three-Test series as they face England in impending 2nd match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The visitors lost the opening Test at Lord's by an innings and 114 runs. However, WI's Test record at this venue favors them. The Caribbeans have lost only one Test at Trent Bridge. Here are the key stats.

Record

Four wins in nine Tests for WI

West Indies have played nine Tests at the iconic Trent Bridge, all against England, the home side. WI won their first-ever Test they played at this venue, back in 1950. They claimed a 10-wicket win against England after chasing down 102. Overall, WI have won four and lost one Test at Trent Bridge. As many as four Tests were drawn.

Information

WI's last Test win at Trent Bridge

It is worth noting that WI have never successive Tests at Trent Bridge. They drew one after winning a Test each time between 1950 and 1995. Interestingly, WI last won a Test at this venue in July 1991.

Information

Their only defeat on this ground

West Indies have played only one Test at Trent Bridge in the 21st century, which incidentally resulted in their only defeat. Hosts England claimed a nine-wicket win over WI in the 2012 Nottingham Test.

Information

Most Test runs by a visiting batter in Nottingham

Interestingly, the visiting batter with most Test runs at Trent Bridge is from the Caribbean. The great Sir Vivian Richards racked up 567 runs from four Tests on this ground at an incredible average of 94.50. The tally includes a ton and four half-centuries.