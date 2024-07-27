2024 Paris Olympics: Iga Swiatek, Jasmine Paolini reach 2nd round
Women's singles tennis world number one Iga Swiatek has reached the second round at 2024 Paris Olympics. Poland's Swiatek took down Irina-Camelia Begu in straight sets at Court Philippe-Chatrier (Roland Garros). She won the contest 6-2, 7-5. Meanwhile, 2024 French Open and Wimbledon finalist Jasmine Paolini of Italy has reached the next round as well. Paolini beat Ana Bogdan of Romania at Court Suzanne-Lenglen.
Swiatek is 48-5 on the WTA Tour this season
Swiatek is a four-time French Open champion and has won three successive honors here at Roland Garros. Swiatek holds a 35-2 win-loss record at Roland Garros (French Open). Notably, with this win, Swiatek is now 48-5 on the WTA Tour this season. She has already won five titles. Swiatek now owns a 2-0 record over Begu on the WTA Tour.
Here are the match stats
Begu doled out two aces compared to none from Swiatek. However, the former committed four double faults to Swiatek's one. Swiatek converted 5/15 break points and clocked 12 forehand winners. She also hit 30 unforced errors.
20th consecutive clay-court win this year
Swiatek claimed a 20th consecutive clay-court win this year after clinching titles in the spring in Madrid, Rome and Paris. She won six straight matches each in Madrid and Rome respectively before winning seven matches at the French Open.
Paolini downs Bogdan 7-5, 6-3
Paolini has raced to a 31-13 win-loss record on the WTA Tour this season. She has won one honor. She met Bogdan for the first time and beat the latter 7-5, 6-3 on Saturday. Paolini fired four aces to Bogdan's one. Paolini committed two double faults with Bogdan committing one. Paolini converted 4/11 break points and managed 18 forehand winners alongside 31 unforced errors.