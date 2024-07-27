In short Simplifying... In short Iga Swiatek, a four-time French Open champion, has advanced to the second round of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

With a stellar 35-2 win-loss record at Roland Garros and a 48-5 record this season on the WTA Tour, Swiatek continues to impress.

Her recent victory also marks her second win over Begu, further solidifying her dominance in the sport. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Poland's Swiatek took down Irina-Camelia Begu in straight sets (Photo credit: X/@ROLEX)

2024 Paris Olympics: Iga Swiatek, Jasmine Paolini reach 2nd round

By Rajdeep Saha 06:01 pm Jul 27, 202406:01 pm

What's the story Women's singles tennis world number one Iga Swiatek has reached the second round at 2024 Paris Olympics. Poland's Swiatek took down Irina-Camelia Begu in straight sets at Court Philippe-Chatrier (Roland Garros). She won the contest 6-2, 7-5. Meanwhile, 2024 French Open and Wimbledon finalist Jasmine Paolini of Italy has reached the next round as well. Paolini beat Ana Bogdan of Romania at Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Iga

Swiatek is 48-5 on the WTA Tour this season

Swiatek is a four-time French Open champion and has won three successive honors here at Roland Garros. Swiatek holds a 35-2 win-loss record at Roland Garros (French Open). Notably, with this win, Swiatek is now 48-5 on the WTA Tour this season. She has already won five titles. Swiatek now owns a 2-0 record over Begu on the WTA Tour.

Information

Here are the match stats

Begu doled out two aces compared to none from Swiatek. However, the former committed four double faults to Swiatek's one. Swiatek converted 5/15 break points and clocked 12 forehand winners. She also hit 30 unforced errors.

Information

20th consecutive clay-court win this year

Swiatek claimed a 20th consecutive clay-court win this year after clinching titles in the spring in Madrid, Rome and Paris. She won six straight matches each in Madrid and Rome respectively before winning seven matches at the French Open.

Paolini

Paolini downs Bogdan 7-5, 6-3

Paolini has raced to a 31-13 win-loss record on the WTA Tour this season. She has won one honor. She met Bogdan for the first time and beat the latter 7-5, 6-3 on Saturday. Paolini fired four aces to Bogdan's one. Paolini committed two double faults with Bogdan committing one. Paolini converted 4/11 break points and managed 18 forehand winners alongside 31 unforced errors.

Twitter Post

Paolini wins!