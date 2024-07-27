In short Simplifying... In short On July 28, the 2024 Paris Olympics will see Indian athletes in action across various sports.

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy will compete in badminton, while Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita, Sandeep Singh, and Arjun Babuta will participate in shooting events.

Table tennis will feature Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and Sharath Kamal, while Nikhat Zareen will box and the women's archery team will also compete.

PV Sindhu will be in action (Source: X/@olympics.com)

2024 Paris Olympics: India's complete schedule on July 28

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:14 pm Jul 27, 202405:14 pm

What's the story The 2024 Paris Olympics promises aplenty as prominent athletes from all over the world vie for podium finishes. A total of 117 athletes are representing India and expectations are sky high from them. Meanwhile, several crucial events are scheduled to take place on July 28 (Sunday). Here we look at the schedule of Indian athletes and teams on Sunday.

Badminton

Several badminton events to take place

Starting with the badminton events, PV Sindhu will take on Maldives's Fathimath Nabaaha in the women's singles group stage event. As per the official website, her game will get underway at 12:00pm IST. HS Prannoy will be in action in the men's singles group stage (8:00pm). He will take on Fabian Roth of Germany.

Shooting

Shooting events to also take place

Several shooting events are also in the pipeline. Elavenil Valarivan and Ramita will participate in the 10m air rifle women's qualifying event (12:45pm IST). The likes of Sandeep Singh and Arjun Babuta will be seen in action in the 10m air rifle men's qualifying event (2:45pm IST).

Table tennis

List of the table tennis matches

Coming to the table tennis events, the likes of Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula will play the round of 64 games in the women's singles single. While Sreeja will meet Sweden's Christina Kallberg at 2:15pm, Batra will take on Great Britain's Anna Hursey at 4:30pm. Sharath Kamal will meet Deni Kozul of Slovenia in the men's singles round of 64 match at 3:00pm.

Information

Boxing and archery to also take place

Ace boxer Nikhat Zareen will meet Germany's Maxi Kloetzer in the preliminary round of the women's 50kg category at 3:50pm. The women's archery team comprising Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur, and Ankita Bhakat will meet an undecided opponent in the quarter-final match at 5:45pm IST.