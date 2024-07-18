In short Simplifying... In short China, with 636 Olympic medals, ranks fourth globally, trailing behind the US, Soviet Union, and Great Britain.

Presenting the records held by China at Summer Olympics

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:38 am Jul 18, 2024

What's the story The 2024 Paris Olympics will get underway on July 26. A total of 184 countries will participate in the tourney with 329 gold medals being at stakes. The past 32 editions of the Summer Olympics have witnessed remarkable on-field action. China is among the most successful nations in the event's history. Let's decode their records at the Summer Olympics.

Fourth-most medals in Olympics

With 636 medals, China is fourth in terms of nations with the most Olympic medals. The tally includes 263 gold, 199 silver, and 174 bronze medals. Only United States (2,629), Soviet Union (1,010), and Great Britain (916) are ahead in this regard. China has over 50-plus medals in as many as five disciplines.

Most prolific events for China

Diving has fetched the most number of medals for the country (81). Artistic gymnastics, (69), weightlifting (62), table tennis (60), and shooting (67) are the other sports in which China owns 50-plus medals. Swimming (49), badminton (47), and athletics (39) have also brought a significant amount of laurels to the country. Notably, no other nation has more medals in table tennis and badminton.

100 medals in 2008 Beijing Games

China's best campaign came at the 2008 Beijing Games. They hosted the event that year and the home crowd had a lot to celebrate. China registered 100 medals that year out of which 48 were gold. The tally also includes 22 silver and 30 bronze medals. Only United States (112) recorded more medals that year but they had lesser gold (36) than China.