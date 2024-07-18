In short Simplifying... In short The USA holds the record for the most medals at the Summer Olympics, with a staggering 2,629 medals, including 1,061 golds.

Their most successful year was in 1904, where they bagged 231 medals, a feat no other nation has achieved.

Athletics and swimming are their top disciplines, with five other sports also earning them over 100 medals each. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Michael Phelps owns a special record (Source: X/@Olympics.com)

Presenting the records held by USA at Summer Olympics

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:40 am Jul 18, 202409:40 am

What's the story United States is miles ahead of any other country in terms of medal tally at the Summer Olympics. The country has registered as many as 2,629 medals at the event. USA has a chance to further enhance their medal haul at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which gets underway on July 26. Here we look at the records held by USA in Summer Olympics.

Tally

Only nation with 1,100-plus medals

As mentioned, USA has recorded 2,629 medals at the Summer Olympics. With 1,010 medals, Soviet Union is next in terms of most medals. While the United States boasts 1,061 gold medals, no other nation has even 500. USA's tally of 830 silver and 738 bronze medals is also the most for any country.

Prolific edition

Most medals in an edition

USA's best campaign came at the third Olympic Games, held in St Louis, Missouri, USA, in 1904. They returned with 231 medals that year out of which 76 were gold. The tally also includes 78 silver and 77 bronze medals. This is the only occasion of a nation clinching 200-plus medals in an Olympics edition.

Leading disciplines

100-plus medals in these disciplines

Athletics (827) and swimming (578) have been USA's most prolific disciplines at the Summer Olympics. There are five other disciplines in which USA has tallied over 100 medals. Diving (141), wrestling (138), shooting (116), boxing (117), and artistic gymnastics (117) have also brought a lot of laurels to the country. No other country has tallied 100-plus medals in five or more events (Summer Olympics).

DYK

Do you know?

A total of 18 Olympic Games have seen USA top the medal tally. Soviet Union (6) is the only other nation to accomplish this feat multiple times. Meanwhile, legendary swimmer Michael Phelps is the only athlete in Olympics history to have accounted for over 20 medals. He has 28 medals at the mega event, out of which 23 are gold (3 silver, 2 bronze).