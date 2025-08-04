Mukhtar Ansari's son forges document to claim father's property; arrested 

Per PTI, Umar allegedly tried to gain illegally by submitting forged documents with fake signatures of his mother, Afshan Ansari. Afshan is currently absconding and has a reward of ₹50,000 on her head. Upon learning of the fraudulent activity, the superintendent of police, Ghazipur, said that a case was registered against Umar at Mohammadabad police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Cases

Sixth case agaisnt Umar

This is the sixth case filed against Umar. The last five cases include cheating, counterfeiting, damaging public property, and breaking the rules during the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections. Meanwhile, his elder brother, Abbas Ansari, was sentenced to two years in prison in a three-year-old case stemming from a contentious speech in which he reportedly threatened government officials on May 31. He was eventually granted bail by a court. Abbas was later disqualified from the state Assembly.