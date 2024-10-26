Summarize Simplifying... In short Recent incidents of suspected sabotage on Indian railways, including the discovery of detonators, cylinders, and wood on tracks, have prompted an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Despite these incidents causing disruptions and damage, no concrete evidence of sabotage has been found yet.

The railway administration remains vigilant, with ongoing discussions with authorities to prevent potential sabotage attempts. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incident took place late Thursday night

After detonators, cylinders, wood now found on rail-tracks; sabotage suspected

By Chanshimla Varah 11:02 am Oct 26, 202411:02 am

What's the story A passenger train in Uttar Pradesh hit a huge piece of wood on the tracks late Thursday night, in what appears to be another sabotage attempt. The incident took place with Train No. 14236 Bareilly-Varanasi Express, which was on its way between Delhi and Lucknow. The wooden obstruction, weighing over 6kg and two feet long, got stuck under the train's metal wheels before the loco pilot could stop it.

Operational impact

Incident disrupts railway operations, damages equipment

The incident damaged a signaling device, affecting the Lucknow-Hardoi up and down lines. This prompted other train loco pilots to proceed with caution. A first information report (FIR) was registered with Malihabad police station after the incident. Railway officials warned station masters and sent an inspection team to the site, disrupting railway traffic for two hours.

Sabotage attempts

Recent incidents of suspected sabotage on Indian railways

This incident comes on the heels of recent suspected sabotage attempts on railway tracks in India. Last month, an empty gas cylinder was found on tracks near Prempur railway station in Kanpur. Ten detonators were also found on a track in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district, targeting an army train. The detonators were later termed "harmless" by the Indian Railways.

Ongoing investigation

NIA investigates potential sabotage angles in train incidents

In light of these incidents, the National Investigation Agency (NIA)has launched preliminary enquiries into possible sabotage angles in recent train derailments and accidents. Till now, no concrete evidence of sabotage has been found. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the railway administration remains alert against possible sabotage attempts. He confirmed ongoing discussions with authorities including the NIA and police across several states.