Delhi's air quality improves slightly, but health risks loom
Delhi's air quality improved slightly with the AQI recorded at 237 on Saturday morning. It had dropped from Friday's AQI reading of 283. However, some areas such as ITI Jahangirpuri continue to experience high pollution levels with an AQI of 265. AQI around India gate area was recorded at 237, which fell in the "poor" category. Authorities have warned that pollution levels may worsen as Diwali approaches and could reach hazardous levels in the next few days.
Weather changes and health challenges amid pollution
Delhi's weather is also changing as residents await colder days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a temperature dip on October 30-31, with Saturday's maximum and minimum temperatures predicted to be 33°C and 19°C respectively. The recent cyclonic storm Dana may further impact Delhi's weather over the weekend. This combination of changing weather and pollution is making it difficult for residents as smog covers parts of the city, leading to respiratory problems.
Pollution mitigation measures and weather forecast
To fight pollution, authorities have enforced stage two of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This has provided some initial relief, particularly in areas such as Anand Vihar where AQI fell to 246. After Cyclone Dana's impact, a gradual dip in temperatures is expected with IMD forecasting cooler weather in the coming weeks. Mild winter conditions are expected to set in from November, bringing colder nights after Diwali and Chhath. Severe winter temperatures are predicted by mid-November.