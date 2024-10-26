Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi's air quality is seeing a slight improvement due to the enforcement of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), especially in areas like Anand Vihar.

However, the city's weather is changing, with the India Meteorological Department predicting a temperature drop this weekend, potentially exacerbated by the recent cyclonic storm Dana.

This mix of pollution and shifting weather is causing smog and respiratory issues for residents, with colder nights expected from November after Diwali and Chhath.

Delhi's air quality has improved slightly

Delhi's air quality improves slightly, but health risks loom

10:41 am Oct 26, 2024

What's the story Delhi's air quality improved slightly with the AQI recorded at 237 on Saturday morning. It had dropped from Friday's AQI reading of 283. However, some areas such as ITI Jahangirpuri continue to experience high pollution levels with an AQI of 265. AQI around India gate area was recorded at 237, which fell in the "poor" category. Authorities have warned that pollution levels may worsen as Diwali approaches and could reach hazardous levels in the next few days.

Weather changes and health challenges amid pollution

Delhi's weather is also changing as residents await colder days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a temperature dip on October 30-31, with Saturday's maximum and minimum temperatures predicted to be 33°C and 19°C respectively. The recent cyclonic storm Dana may further impact Delhi's weather over the weekend. This combination of changing weather and pollution is making it difficult for residents as smog covers parts of the city, leading to respiratory problems.

GRAP implementation

Pollution mitigation measures and weather forecast

To fight pollution, authorities have enforced stage two of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This has provided some initial relief, particularly in areas such as Anand Vihar where AQI fell to 246. After Cyclone Dana's impact, a gradual dip in temperatures is expected with IMD forecasting cooler weather in the coming weeks. Mild winter conditions are expected to set in from November, bringing colder nights after Diwali and Chhath. Severe winter temperatures are predicted by mid-November.