Summarize Simplifying... In short Baba Siddique's assassination was a premeditated contract killing, with the assailants surveilling his movements for nearly a month.

The police have arrested two suspects and are hunting for the third, while also investigating the involvement of the Bishnoi gang.

The gang, currently led from the US, is also suspected to have targeted Siddique's son, Zeeshan. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Baba Siddique was killed on Saturday evening

Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan also on Bishnoi gang's hit-list: Report

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:38 pm Oct 14, 202402:38 pm

What's the story The Bishnoi gang, which is suspected to be behind the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, had also planned to kill his son Zeeshan Siddique, police sources told NDTV. The shooters reportedly confessed that they were contracted to assassinate both father and son. They were informed that both targets would be at the same location on Saturday evening but were instructed to eliminate whichever one they encountered first if a joint attack was not feasible.

Investigation progress

Assassins arrested, manhunt for remaining suspect

The assassination of Siddique was carried out by three gunmen outside his son's office on Saturday night. The attackers used chili powder to distract the police constable assigned for his protection before opening fire. Two of the assailants, Gurmail Baljit Singh from Haryana and Dharmaraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh, have been apprehended while the third suspect, Shivkumar Gautam, managed to flee and was last spotted near Panvel.

Manhunt underway

Police intensify search for remaining suspect

Multiple police units have been deployed in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi to nab Gautam. The Mumbai Police's Anti-Extortion Cell is also part of the investigation. A fourth person, Shubuu Lonkar, believed to be an associate of the Bishnoi gang under the alias Shubham Lonkar, was arrested after he claimed responsibility for Siddique's murder.

Premeditation evidence

Investigation reveals premeditated nature of crime

The investigation has revealed that the accused had been keeping a watch on the places frequented by Baba and Zeeshan Siddique. These included their home, office, and event venues. The Mumbai Police has confirmed this was a contract killing and are looking into the possible involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The probe also revealed the murder was pre-planned with advance payment made to killers who received their weapons days before carrying out the assassination.

Surveillance details

Assassins lived in rented house, conducted surveillance

The accused had been surveying the area for about 25-30 days before the murder. Each gunman was provided ₹50,000 for expenses and all three had been living in a rented house in Kurla for almost a month. While Lawrence Bishnoi is currently behind bars, three wanted gangsters are allegedly handling the gang from the United States.