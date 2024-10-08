The former wrestler joined the Congress in September

Haryana: Congress's Vinesh Phogat now trailing by 1.5k votes

By Chanshimla Varah 11:24 am Oct 08, 202411:24 am

What's the story Congress candidate from Julana, Vinesh Phogat, is trailing from the Julana seat in Haryana after initially taking the lead. Yogesh Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now leading from that seat by 22,211 seats, 1,417 votes ahead of Phogat. The former wrestler joined the Congress along with Bajrang Punia in September.

Haryana has 90 Assembly seats

Haryana has 90 Assembly seats, with 46 being the crucial number. Following a strong start that saw it momentarily cross the halfway mark, the Congress is now leading in 36 seats. On the other hand, the BJP, which is aiming for a record third term in Haryana, is leading in 48 seats. Since Haryana's formation in 1966, no party has won three consecutive terms.