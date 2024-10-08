J&K: PDP youth leader Waheed Para leading in Pulwama
Youth leader of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Waheed Para is leading in the Pulwama constituency, initial election result trends suggest. He is ahead with 11,167 votes, followed by Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) candidate and former minister Mohammad Khalil Bandh. The Pulwama constituency has been a bastion of the PDP since 2022.
Pulwama constituency: A PDP stronghold and NC's target
Para's career in electoral politics started in 2020 when he was in the National Investigation Agency's custody over alleged links to militants. Despite being in jail, he won Pulwama's District Development Council (DDC) elections, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sajad Ahmad Raina. After spending 18 months in jail, Para was released on bail in May 2022. He was subsequently fielded by the PDP in the Lok Sabha elections from Srinagar but lost to NC leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi.
Para's political journey: From incarceration to candidacy
During his campaign, Para sought votes on the basis of the work his party has done over the last 20 years, especially in road networks, AIIMS, and other developmental projects. Para first entered politics in 2013 and was soon appointed the PDP's youth wing president. He later served as the secretary of the J&K State Sports Council from July 2016 to 2018. In 2018, he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt when terrorists targeted his vehicle in Central Kashmir's Budgam district.