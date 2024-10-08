Summarize Simplifying... In short Waheed Para, a youth leader from the PDP, is leading in Pulwama, J&K.

His political career, which began in 2020 while he was in custody over alleged militant links, has seen him win the DDC elections from jail, lose the Lok Sabha elections, and survive an assassination attempt.

Para's campaign focuses on the PDP's developmental work over the past 20 years. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The final results will be announced later on Tuesday

J&K: PDP youth leader Waheed Para leading in Pulwama

By Chanshimla Varah 11:09 am Oct 08, 202411:09 am

What's the story Youth leader of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Waheed Para is leading in the Pulwama constituency, initial election result trends suggest. He is ahead with 11,167 votes, followed by Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) candidate and former minister Mohammad Khalil Bandh. The Pulwama constituency has been a bastion of the PDP since 2022.

Political battleground

Pulwama constituency: A PDP stronghold and NC's target

Para's career in electoral politics started in 2020 when he was in the National Investigation Agency's custody over alleged links to militants. Despite being in jail, he won Pulwama's District Development Council (DDC) elections, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sajad Ahmad Raina. After spending 18 months in jail, Para was released on bail in May 2022. He was subsequently fielded by the PDP in the Lok Sabha elections from Srinagar but lost to NC leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi.

Election campaign

Para's political journey: From incarceration to candidacy

During his campaign, Para sought votes on the basis of the work his party has done over the last 20 years, especially in road networks, AIIMS, and other developmental projects. Para first entered politics in 2013 and was soon appointed the PDP's youth wing president. He later served as the secretary of the J&K State Sports Council from July 2016 to 2018. In 2018, he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt when terrorists targeted his vehicle in Central Kashmir's Budgam district.