India

J&K: Unique 'curfew' in Srinagar as bears keep residents indoor

J&K: Unique 'curfew' in Srinagar as bears keep residents indoor

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 11, 2022, 04:10 pm 3 min read

Nearly 234 people died and 2,918 were wounded in human-animal confrontations between 2006 and March 2022 in J&K.

Fear gripped locals in Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir's capital city, as a black bear and her cub, were found roaming in the posh localities on Sunday. The mother-cub duo was caught on CCTV footage in the Rajbagh area which went viral. Meanwhile, the J&K Police issued a strict advisory to the public, advising them not to go outside as the bear allegedly injured one person.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Jammu and Kashmir's Wildlife Department is concerned about the rise in the entry of wild animals into residential areas in various districts.

According to Scroll, 234 people died and 2,918 were wounded in human-animal confrontations between 2006 and March 2022.

There have been 895 occurrences in Kashmir when humans have had unfavorable contact with animals between April to June 2022, it reported.

Causality One person injured in bear attack

As per officials, the bear attacked a 40-year-old man, identified as Fayaz Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Shafi Bhat of Habba Kadal. He works as a security guard in a private school. He had received injuries on the right side of his face and both arms. He has been shifted to SMHS Hospital where his condition is stated to be stable, the officer said.

Advisory Police issues strict advisory to people

Srinagar Police have issued an advisory to the people in Srinagar especially Rajbagh and adjoining areas to not venture out of their homes until the bear and cub seen roaming in the area are captured, according to reports. The police also asked people to contact SHO Rajbagh Police Station on 7006572050 if they see the bear.

One Wild Bear a small Cub are roaming in Rajbagh locality of Srinagar. Wildlife officials Police are on the job. Citizens of this nearby areas are advised to remain indoors till it is caught. If anyone notices/sees the bear, pls inform at SHO Rajbagh's number 7006572050 pic.twitter.com/RLd5nWPOsT — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) September 11, 2022

Action Expert team of Wildlife Department searching the animals

Meanwhile, the Wildlife Department has rushed its team and a search is on to locate the bear and her cub. Wildlife Warden, Srinagar Altaf Hussain told the media that they are yet to analyze the CCTV so he cannot say anything with certainty. However, he said search is on in some probably localities including the Badamibagh Cantonment area.

Details Garbage dumping sites main attraction for wild animals

According to Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir Rashid Naqash the garbage dumped sites in populated places were the main attraction for the wild animals to move toward human habitations. "Wherever CCTV cameras have spotted a wild animal in the populated areas, these are seen around garbage sites," he said. Naqash also people to stay indoors till the bear cub is caught.