The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) and the Federation of Medical Association (FEMA) have called for a nationwide shutdown of elective services and a two-day strike in West Bengal.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and around 50 senior doctors from Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College have shown their support, with the latter resigning in solidarity with their protesting junior colleagues.

Emergency services will remain operational 24/7

Doctor rape-murder: FAIMA calls for nationwide shutdown of elective services

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:15 pm Oct 14, 202402:15 pm

What's the story The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has called for a nationwide shutdown of elective services in hospitals from Monday. The move is in solidarity with the ongoing protest by doctors in West Bengal against the rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital, Kolkata. The decision was taken after a FAIMA meeting on Saturday, with an official request to all Resident Doctors's Associations (RDAs) to keep emergency services operational 24/7.

Strike details

FAIMA's call for nationwide shutdown, FEMA's 2-day strike

Along with FAIMA's call for a nationwide shutdown, the Federation of Medical Association (FEMA) has also called for a two-day pen-down strike in private and government medical colleges and hospitals across West Bengal. The decision was taken after "exhaustive discussions" and due to lack of satisfactory action from the Chief Minister of West Bengal despite previous warnings.

Protest escalation

FAIMA's demand for action and safety, nationwide boycott

FAIMA has also voiced its demand for action and safety for all healthcare professionals in West Bengal and across the country. The body has called for a nationwide boycott of elective services at hospitals to protest the West Bengal government's apparent indifference toward their colleagues who have been on an indefinite hunger strike for a week.

Political support

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar urges support for doctors' protest

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has appealed to Bharatiya Janata Party workers and the people of West Bengal to join the doctors' protest in large numbers. He said that the West Bengal government had initially promised to fulfill doctors' demands during a meeting with the Chief Minister but have since rescinded on it.

Resignations

Senior doctors resign in solidarity with protesting juniors

In a related development, around 50 senior doctors and faculty members of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have resigned. They took the step to show support for their junior colleagues who are on a hunger strike protesting the rape and murder of a trainee doctor on the institution's premises in August this year.