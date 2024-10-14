Summarize Simplifying... In short A man was killed during a Durga idol immersion procession in Uttar Pradesh, India, leading to the arrest of 30 people and the suspension of two police officials for negligence.

The incident sparked communal tensions, causing similar processions to be cancelled.

However, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has pledged strict action against those responsible and urged for peaceful continuations of the religious event.

The clashes broke out in Bahraich district

UP: Man shot dead over music during Durga idol immersion

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:28 pm Oct 14, 202412:28 pm

What's the story A 22-year-old man was killed and several others injured during clashes that broke out over playing of music at a Durga idol immersion procession in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district. The violence broke out when devotees started singing and dancing, leading to objections from another community who demanded DJ music be stopped. As tensions escalated, stones were pelted and gunshots fired at the procession passing through Mahrajganj Bazar area of Bahraich.

Arrests made

Police detain 30 people, arrest 1 in connection with clashes

In the wake of the violence, Bahraich Police detained at least 30 people. A man was arrested after police found evidence of shots being fired from his home and shop. The deceased, identified as Ram Gopal Mishra, was part of the procession and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. His family has refused to perform his last rites until all those involved are apprehended.

CM's response

UP CM Adityanath vows strict action against perpetrators

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has promised strict action against those responsible. In a social media post, he wrote, "Those who spoiled the law and order...in Bahraich's Mahsi district will not be spared." According to reports, communal tensions escalated in the area, leading to the cancellation of similar processions in Fakharpur town and other locations. However, Adityanath asked officials to ensure peaceful continuation of Durga idol immersions, and take necessary measures against any negligence leading to such incidents.

Aftermath actions

Suspension and security measures follow violent clashes

After the incident, Bahraich's Superintendent of Police (SP) Vrinda Shukla suspended two police officials for negligence. To maintain law and order, six companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel and additional police forces from adjoining districts have been deployed in Bahraich. Six gazetted officers have also been sent to the district as a precautionary measure.