₹2,000-₹5,000 fine for shopkeepers not displaying names in MP's Ujjjain
The Ujjain Municipal Corporation in Madhya Pradesh has issued an order requiring shop owners to display their names and mobile numbers outside their establishments. The directive, announced by Ujjain Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, imposes a penalty of ₹2,000 for the first offense and ₹5,000 for subsequent violations. According to Tatwal, this move is in line with the Madhya Pradesh Shop Establishment Act, or Gumasta License, and aims to enhance customer safety.
Mayor Tatwal explains rationale behind new order
"Ujjain is a religious and holy city. People come here with religious aastha (faith). They have the right to know about the shopkeeper whose services they are availing," said Tatwal. He further explained that if customers feel dissatisfied or cheated, knowing the shopkeeper's details allows them to seek redress. The Mayor-in-Council of Ujjain approved this proposal on September 26, 2002. It was then followed by the Corporation House and subsequently sent to the state government for objections and formalities.
Implementation of order follows completed formalities
"All formalities have been already completed. The implementation was delayed as the nameplates were initially required to be of the same size and color," Tatwal stated, adding that displaying names and mobile numbers will now suffice. This new rule came after a similar order was issued by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route across Uttar Pradesh.
Order was first issued by Muzaffarnagar police
The order was first issued by Muzaffarnagar police because about 240 km of the Kanwar Yatra route falls in the district. "Pilgrims often avoid eating at non-vegetarian joints and that is why these directives were issued," Muzaffarnagar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abhishek Singh said. "As pilgrims buy food from roadside eateries, the appeal was issued to avoid any confusion, so that no allegations and counter-allegations could be made." This decision was later reversed to "voluntary" following criticisms.