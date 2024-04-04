Next Article

The incident took place on Tuesday night

MP: 2 toll staffers drown while escaping attack by gunmen

By Tanya Shrivastava Apr 04, 2024

What's the story Two toll plaza workers in Madhya Pradesh drowned while trying to escape an assault by unidentified gunmen. The victims, Srinivas Parihar from Agra and Shivaji Kandele from Nagpur, reportedly fell into an open well behind the plaza office during their escape. Their bodies were discovered the following day.

Attack details

Assault at Dagrai Toll Plaza unfolds

The assault occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday at the Dagrai toll plaza on National Highway - 44. Surveillance footage revealed masked individuals on motorcycles aggressively attacking the toll booths. The assailants vandalized computers, physically assaulted staff, and even attempted to forcibly remove them from the premises. Amidst this chaos, shots were fired into the air by the attackers. The toll workers attempted to flee and fell in the process.

Possible motive

Dispute over toll tax payments suspected

The incident is believed to be linked to a disagreement over toll tax payments. The Dagrai toll plaza, located between Jhansi and Gwalior, was recently handed over to a new contractor on April 1. Some locals reportedly had an agreement with the previous contractor for toll-free passage, which was not recognized by the new operator, leading to a dispute that allegedly escalated into Tuesday night's violent assault.