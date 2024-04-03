Next Article

Court pulls up Pragya Thakur for skipping Malegaon trial hearing

What's the story The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai has expressed concern over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Singh Thakur's consistent failure to attend trial hearings related to the 2008 Malegaon blast case. The court, which had issued a bailable warrant against her on March 11, stated that her persistent absence is obstructing the trial's progress. Reportedly, Thakur did not attend another hearing on Wednesday either. She has regularly cited health issues as the reason.

Why does this story matter?

Thakur is the primary suspect in the 2008 Malegaon blast case and is being tried alongside six others under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code. The case pertains to an explosion near a mosque in Maharashtra's Malegaon on September 29, 2008. The blast, triggered by an explosive device attached to a motorcycle, resulted in 10 deaths and over 100 injuries.

Court directs NIA to submit Thakur's health status report

The special NIA court has also directed the agency to submit a status report on her health condition by Monday, April 8. Despite receiving bail on health grounds, Thakur has been seen participating in activities such as cricket, basketball, and dancing. She had also previously missed a court appearance due to hospital admission but attended a public event on the same day.

Court's actions on Thakur's absence and health concerns

The court issued a bailable warrant against Thakur on March 11 after she failed to present herself along with medical certificates as directed. Her lawyer informed the court that she was feeling dizzy and could travel at her own risk as per her doctor's advice in Bhopal. The warrant was later canceled when Thakur appeared before the court on March 22.

BJP drops Thakur's name from list

Meanwhile, the BJP has dropped her name from the list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh. The decision was seen as a message to controversial leaders from the BJP's high command. In place of Thakur, the party selected Alok Sharma for the Bhopal seat in Madhya Pradesh. Other controversial names dropped were Ramesh Bidhuri and Jayant Sinha, among others.