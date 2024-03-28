Next Article

Ashoka University on Tuesday agreed to establish an Equal Opportunity Cell

Ashoka University responds after videos show students raising casteist slogans

By Chanshimla Varah 12:27 pm Mar 28, 202412:27 pm

What's the story Ashoka University in Haryana has issued a detailed statement after videos of its students shouting casteist slogans inside the campus flooded social media. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the university wrote that it "attaches great value to freedom of expression and vigorous debate, but it also attaches great importance to mutual respect." "The university will take all measures necessary to ensure that peace and harmony on campus are not disturbed," it added.

Twitter Post

Statement by the university

Official statement

Students were demanding a caste census

Various videos shared on X show the students demanding a caste census and shouting "Brahmin-Baniyawaad Murdabad." This incident elicited widespread condemnation from netizens and prominent personalities, including former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai. "This is very very shocking if true why is there so much caste hatred in @AshokaUniv? Will @sbikh Pl take action to stop such hatred, if true?" Pai wrote on X, tagging Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Policy details

What are the demands of students

The videos are reportedly from a week-long protest the students have been holding over multiple demands, such as a caste census within the campus. Other demands of the students include affirmative action measures such as reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) students. They are also advocating for the creation of a memorial lecture honoring BR Ambedkar, with the aim of promoting awareness about social inequality and marginalization.

Protest demands

Student group advocates for Equal Opportunity Cell

In response to the students' grievances, Ashoka University on Tuesday agreed to establish an Equal Opportunity Cell, according to the Indian Express. This cell will work to improve policies relating to inclusion and diversity within the university community. It will comprise professors, staff, and elected student representatives and is expected to play an important role in establishing an environment of equity and fairness on campus.

Twitter Post

Check out videos of the protest here

Ashoka Uni

Previous controversy at Ashoka University

Ashoka University had previously made headlines for its faculty's political views, including allegations that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manipulated election results in some seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The paper, written by assistant professor of economics Sabyasachi Das, alleged that this manipulation resulted in the party winning a disproportionate share of closely contested seats in the election. Professor Das resigned days after the university distanced itself from his work.