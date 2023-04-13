Business

Sensex closes at 60,431 points, Nifty settles over 17,800 mark

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 13, 2023, 04:05 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.36% to 8,677.35 points

On Thursday, major indices of the stock market ended in the green but flat with the Sensex settling at 60,431 points and the Nifty closing at 17,828 points. The midcap witnessed an upward trend with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.36% to 8,677.35 points. Here's all you need to know about Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Thursday?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Thursday were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY BANK, and NIFTY REALTY, which rose 1.43%, 1.36%, and 1.12%, respectively. The top stock gainers were IndusInd Bank, HDFC Life, and Eicher Motors, which climbed 2.9%, 2.88%, and 2.68%, respectively. Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and HCL were trading among the top stock losers, shedding 2.84%, 2.12%, and 2.03%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei slipped to 20,344.48 points and 28,156.97 points, respectively. Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.27% to 3,318.36 points. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 102.54 points, or 0.85%, to 11,929.34 points.

INR edged up 0.29% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) edged up 0.29% to Rs. 81.85 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. Gold and silver future prices traded in the green. While the gold futures gained Rs. 255, or 0.42%, to settle at Rs. 60,883, silver futures shot up by Rs. 306, or 0.4%, to Rs. 76,219. Crude oil futures ended flat at $83.07 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Thursday

Fuel prices in Delhi remained the same on Thursday with diesel costing Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol priced at Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai also there were no changes in fuel prices with diesel priced at Rs. 94.25/liter, and petrol costing Rs. 106.29/liter.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is trading at $30,238.16 which is 0.72% up from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,984.22, up 5.99%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (0.02% up), $322.88 (1.23% up), and $0.4105 (3.76% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.0844, up 2.93% from yesterday.